More Frozen Shrimp Recalled For Possible Radioactivity

More frozen shrimp is being recalled for possible radioactivity. The shrimp was manufactured under insanitary conditions and may have been contaminated with Cesium-137. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Southward Foods doing business as the Great American Seafood Imports Company of Carson, California.

The recalled shrimp was sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. No pictures of the recalled products were provided.

The recalled products include frozen raw shrimp packaged in 2 pound plastic bags, under various brand names that were not named. The UPC numbers are 011110641182; 829944010612; 041512179471; 829944010698; and 8299440106636. And the lot numbers on the product labels are 087305; 125143; 130632; and 128267.

Also recalled is frozen cooked shrimp packaged in 1 pound, 6 ounce, and 2 pound plastic bags under various brand names that were, again, not named. The UPC numbers for these items are 042187002736; 042187002743; 041130812392; 041130810497; 041130810411; 041130811685; 829944092540; and 829944012173, and the lot numbers are 095944; 111154; 095946; 109562; 109540; 109541; 109542; 134010; and 128275.

Please check to see if you purchased these products. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.