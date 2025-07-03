Natural Pastures Mount Becher Buffalo Cheese Recalled

by

Natural Pastures Mount Becher Buffalo Cheese is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The reading firm is Natural Pastures Cheese Company Ltd.

This cheese was sold in the province of Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is Natural Pastures Mount Becher Buffalo Cheese Medium that is packaged in an approximately 150 gram container. The codes on the product are batch number 854 263, with the best before date of 2025.OC.02 (October 2, 2025). There is no UPC number for this item, and no picture of the product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with the cheese, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate the cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.