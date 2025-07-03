Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils Recalled For Milk

by

Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils are being recalled because they contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mellace Family Brands California of Warren, Ohio.

This product was sold at Wegmans retail stores in these states: Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and in Washington D.C.

The recalled product is Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils that are packaged in a plastic 18.5 ounce tub. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 77890 49787 6. The best by date and lot code pairs for this item are 55021 BEST BY: DEC 28, 2025, 55031 BEST BY: DEC 29, 2025, 55491 BEST BY: FEB 13, 2026, 55501 BEST BY: FEB 14, 2026, 56061 BEST BY: APR 11, 2026, and 56071 BEST BY: APR 12, 2026.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.