Nirwana Golden Raisins Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

Nirwana Golden Raisins are being recalled because they may contain undeclared sulfites. Anyone who is sensitive to sulfites could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to cause severe reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. The recall notice did not state how many milligrams of sulfites per serving were in this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Nirwana Foods of New Jersey.

The recalled product was sold at retail stores of Maharaja Super Market in New York and Villager Farmers Market stores in New York and New Jersey. The recalled product is Nirwana Golden Raisins that are packaged in a 28 ounce pouch. The clear plastic package is marked with the lot number 24/351-2410 on the top of the package and the expiration date October 31, 2025 on the label. The UPC number for this item is 712321993144.

The recall was triggered after routine sampling conducted by the York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed that the sulfite containing product did not reveal that fact on the label.

If you bought this item and you are allergic to sulfites or if you have asthma, do not eat it. You can throw the raisins away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.