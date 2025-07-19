New Cyclospora Outbreak on FDA CORE Investigation Table

by

There is a new Cyclospora outbreak on the FDA CORE Investigation Table, along with two Listeria monocytogenes outbreaks, a hepatitis A outbreak, an E. coli outbreak, and four Salmonella outbreaks. Of those nine outbreaks, four have been solved. One investigation is over.

For the new Cyclospora outbreak, there are 24 people sick. This outbreak is unsolved. The FDA has initiated traceback.

For the Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak that is unsolved, there are 18 people sick. The FDA has not initiated traceback, inspected a facility, or collected samples.

For the Salmonella Anatum outbreak, Chetak Sprouted Beans have been linked to illnesses. There are 11 people sick in 10 states, and four people have been hospitalized. The frozen moth beans and moong beans have been recalled. The case count by state is: Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (1).

The second Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak has been linked to Emek Pistachio Cream. This cream was served at restaurants. The case count is: Minnesota (3), and New Jersey (1). A recall of the retail version of that product, Emek Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayif, is being tested to see if it has the outbreak strain.

For the E. coli O145:H28 outbreak that has sickened 11 people with a not yet identified product, the FDA has initiated traceback, inspected a facility, and has collected and tested samples.

For the hepatitis A outbreak that has sickened five people, the outbreak is unsolved. The FDA has initiated traceback.

The first Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been linked to recalled ready to eat Fresh & Ready foods. That outbreak has sickened and hospitalized 10 people in two states. This investigation has not been updated since May 10, 2025. The case count by state is: California (8), Nevada (2).

The fourth Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 34 people. This outbreak is unsolved and the investigation is over. The FDA just conducted traceback in this investigation.

Finally, the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled FreshRealm Chicken Alfredo Fettuccine has sickened at least 17 people in 13 states. The case count by state is: Florida (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (3), and Virginia (1). There are four deaths in this outbreak, and one fetal loss. The people who died lived in Illinois, Michigan, and Texas.