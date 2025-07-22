L’espoir Cookies Recalled For Undeclared Milk and Nuts

by

L’espoir Cookies are being recalled because they may contain milk and tree nuts, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredient and anyone who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Jalux Americas, Inc., doing business as J.sweets of El Segundo, California.

There are two products in this recall. L’espoir cookies which contain undeclared milk, and L’espoir Drycapot cookies which contain almonds and macadamia nuts. These cookies were sold in California, Illinois, and Washington, exclusively at J sweets stores in Torrance, California; San Jose, California; Arlington Heights, Illinois; and Lynnwood, Washington. The L’espoir was sold at J.sweets stores between May 26 and June 30, 2025 and the Drycapot was sold at J.sweets stores between May 31 and June 30, 2025. There were no online sales of these products.

The recalled products include L’espoir cookies that are packaged in a gold plastic bag. There are five cookies per bag; with code L4FN, and best before date of 09mm26dd/2025yy. The UPC number is 4 942737 200147.

Also recalled is Drycapot cookies that are packaged in a gold plastic bag. There are five cookies per bag; with code D4FN, and best before date of 09mm/26dd/2025yy; The UPC number for this product is 4 942737 210191. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased these cookies and cannot eat the respective allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.