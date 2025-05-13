by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for Big Y and Price Chopper Chicken Bacon Wraps for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. A recall was not requested because these item are no longer available for purchase. The recalling firm is Rachael’s Food Group.

The sell by date for these products was May 7, 2025. But symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to appear, so anyone who ate the sandwiches should be aware of this issue.

The recalled products were produced on May 2, 2025. They include:

10 ounce clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Big Y quick easy meals CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP” with “Sell By 05/07/2025” and lot code 25122.

10 ounce clear plastic clamshell packages containing “MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap” with “Sell Through 05/07/2025” and lot code 251.

These wraps have the establishment number P34657 stamped inside the USDA mark of isnepciton. They were shipped to distributors in Massachusetts and New York and further distributed to retail locations in the states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York.

The problem was discovered when a state public health partner notified FSIS that the product sample tested positive for Literia monocytogenes. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

If you bought these Big Y and Price Chopper Chicken Bacon Wrap sandwiches and froze them for later use, discard them. Freezing does not kill Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.

If you ate these sandwiches, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.