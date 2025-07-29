Public Health Alert For Reser’s and Molly’s Ham Salads For Listeria

by

A public health alert for Reser’s and Molly’s Ham Salads for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been issued by the USDA. A recall was not requested. There have been no confirmed reports of illness received by the companies to date in connection with the consumption of these salads. The recalling firm is Reser’s Fine Foods of Topeka, Kansa.

The issue is that FDA regulated breadcrumbs that were recalled by Newly Weds Foods may be contaminated with the pathogen. Reser’s determined that they used those products to make these salads.

The recalled products include 12 ounce printed plastic tubs containing Reser’s Fine Foods Ham Salad with the sell by date of 09/01/25, and 5 pound clear plastic tubs containing Molly’s Kitchen Ham Salad with the sell by date of 8/31/25. There was no mention of an establishment number. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

If you purchased either of these Reser’s and Molly’s Ham Salads, do not eat them. If you froze them for later use, discard them because freezing does not destroy Listeria bacteria. You can throw the salads away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these salads, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.