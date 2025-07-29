Georgia Pine Gum Spirits of Turpentine Recalled For Packaging

by

Georgia Pine Gum Spirits of Turpentine is being recalled for insufficient packaging. Turpentine must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. This product poses a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are ingested by young children. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Diamond G. Forest Products of Patterson, Georgia.

About 20,000 units of this product were sold. The recall is for Georgia Pine Gum Spirits of Turpentine. The turpentine is packaged in a clear glass 4 ounce round bottle with a white label and silver top. The Diamond G. Forest Products label is on the front.

This product was sold at the retail level at Nature’s Corner Market stores in Marietta, Georgia; Cornerstone Retreat stores in Gap, Pennsylvania; Nickel Mine Health Foods stores in Paradise, Pennsylvania; Leaves of The Trees in Memphis, Tennessee; Country Boy’s Mini Mall in Bristol, Georgia; and online at Amazon from January 2021 through April 2025 for about $17.00.

Please check to see if you bought this product. If you did, immediately secure it out of the sight and research of children. Contact Diamond G. Forest Products for information on how to obtain a free replacement child resistant closure for the bottles.