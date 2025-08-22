Sand Bar and Arctic Shores Shrimp Recalled For Cesium-137

by

Sand Bar and Arctic Shores Shrimp, along with Best Yet, Great American, and First Street Shrimp, are being recalled for Cesium-137. C-138 is a man made radioisotope of cesium and is radioactive. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Southwind Foods of Carson, California.

These bagged, frozen shrimps were sold between July 17, 2025 to August 8, 2025 to retailers in these states: sAlabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the item number, package size, UPC number, best by date, and lot number at the FDA web site.

The recalled items include cooked and raw shrimp under the brand names Best Yet, Great American, First Street, Sand Bar and Arctic Shores Shrimp. You can see pictures of these products at the FDA web site.

The concern with the Cesium-137 that may be in this shrimp is that longer term, repeated low dose exposure to radioactive material can create an elevated risk of cancer from the damage to DNA. The FDA is actively investigating reports of Cesium-137 contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods) of Indonesia.

Please check your freezer to see if you bought these products. If you did, do not eat them. You can discard them according to your community’s methods for handling hazardous waste, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.