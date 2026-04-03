Health Alert Issued For Great Value Dino Chicken Breast Nuggets

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A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for Great Value Dino Chicken Breast Nuggets for unsafe levels of lead. A recall was not requested because these products are no longer available for purchase, but are likely still in consumers’ freezers. This product was sold at Walmart stores nationwide.

Lead is especially dangerous for pregnant women, infants, and young children because it can harm developing brains and nervous systems, sometimes causing lasting problems such as learning disabilities and lowered IQ. There is no safe amount of lead exposure. Guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration provide an interim reference level (IRL) of 2.2 micrograms. The amount of lead found in these nuggets could be as much as five times higher than this IRL for children. Health experts also say these nuggets may be a risk for women who are pregnant or who could become pregnant.

The recalled product was produced on February 10, 2026. The recalled item is Great Value Dino Chicken Breast Nuggets packaged in 29 ounce blue plastic bags with a picture of the product on the front. Each bag contains about 36 nuggets. The best if used by date is FEB 10 2027. The lot code stamped on the package is 0416DPO1215, and the establishment number P44164 is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the back of the bag.

The notice stated that consumers should check back frequently because FSIS is continuing to investigate this issue and more products could be added to this alert.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and do not sere it to others. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.