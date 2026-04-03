Aller-C Dietary Supplements Recalled For Egg, Hazelnut, and Soy

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Aller-C Dietary Supplements are being recalled because they may contain the allergens egg, hazelnut, and soy that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they consume this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company got date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Blueroot Health of Middletown, Connecticut.

These supplements were distributed nationwide at the retail level by Vital Nutrients and other online retailers. The recalled product is Vital Nutrients Aller-C Dietary Supplements that are packaged in a white plastic bottle that contains 100 or 200 capsules.

The 200 count bottle has the UPC numbers 693465524213 and 693465000090w, lot number 25E04-B, and expiration date 05/27 on the side of the bottle. The 100 count bottle has the UPC numbers 693465524114 and 693465000083, the lot numbers 25E04-A and 25E04-B, and the expiration date 05/27.

The recall was triggered when routine internal testing discovered the allergens in the product. The company promptly reported the issue to the FDA.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to the ingredients listed, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight-fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the bottle so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a replacement product.