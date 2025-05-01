Smith Packing Sausage Products Recalled For Sodium Nitrite

by

Smith Packing sausage meat and poultry products are being recalled because they contain sodium nitrite levels that are too high. High levels of sodium nitrite can be toxic to the human body, and can cause a condition called methemoglobinemia where it can be difficult for red blood cells to carry oxygen. Very high levels of sodium nitrite can cause symptoms like difficulty breathing. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Smith Packing of Utica, New York.

About 18,792 pounds of various ready to eat sausage and sliced meat and poultry products are included in this recall. They were produced on various dates between February 19, 2025 and April 24, 2025. You can see the list of recalled products, along with the brand name, package type, and codes, including best by dates, at the USDA web site.

Some of the recalled products include As-Salaam Beef Breakfast Sausage, Smith Packing Beef Knockwurst, Honest John Breakfast Sausage, Smith Packing Expert Bologna, Honest John Jumbo Franks, As-Salaam Roasted Chicken Sausage Garlic, and Beefland USDA Regular Beef Sausage, Among others. You can also see more pictures of product labels art that site.

These items all have the eatablishment number EST. 4578 or P-4578 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to institutional and retail locations in the state of New York.

The recall was triggered when the firm received consumer complaints about the products that they were off taste and off color.

Please check to see if you purchased any of these items. If you did, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.