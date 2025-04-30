Trader Joe’s Sesame Miso Salad With Salmon Recalled For Milk

by

Trader Joe’s Sesame Miso Salad With Salmon is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the product label as required. Anyone who is lactose intolerant and anyone who is allergic to milk proteins could have a serious reaction if they at this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Taylor Fresh Foods Illinois.

The milk could be in the topping packet. There were 500 units of this salad that were mistakenly packaged with a sealed packet of Parmesan cheese instead of a packet of crispy onions.

The recalled product was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in these states: Alabama, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. This recall does not apply to any other products or brands sold at Trader Joe’s.

The recalled product is Trader Joe’s Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon that is sold packaged in 10.25 ounce plastic clamshell packages. The use by dates for this item are April 28, 2025 and April 29, 2025. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 00773164.

If you bought this item and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.