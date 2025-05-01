Le Chef et Moi Chicken Meatballs in Marinara Recalled For Milk

by

Le Chef et Moi Chicken Meatballs in Marinara Sauce are being recalled in Canada becasue they may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Industrie Gastronomique Cascajares (IGC) Inc.

No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. This product was sold in the province of Quebec at the retail level.

The recalled product is Le Chef et Moi Chicken Meatballs in Marinara Sauce that is packaged in 380 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 11188 00741 1. And the code for this item, which is the best by date, is BB 25 SE 09. (September 9, 2025).

Please check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you bought this product. If you did, and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the meatballs away in a s secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.