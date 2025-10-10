Sprouts Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad Recalled For Listeria

by

Sprouts Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The salad was made with Nate’s Fine Foods pasta. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fresh Creative Foods.

The salads were sold from the deli service counter and also in the Grab & Go section of Sprouts Farmers Market stores. The salad was distributed to Sprouts stores in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennvylania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Product was distributed starting on 8/31/25 through 10/7/25.

The Grab & Go containers have the UPC number 2-15786-00000 with use by dates from 10/10/25 to 10/29/25. The products sold from the service case have the UPC number 2-15587-00000 and use by dates from 10/10/25 to 10/29/25.

If you bought these salads, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these salads, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. IF you do get sick, see your doctor.