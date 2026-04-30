Tasty Shredded Carrots, Carrot Muffin Batter Recalled For Wood

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Tasty Shredded Carrots and Carrot Muffin Batter are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of wood. That poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not anyone has been injured in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Olympic Wholesale Inc.

These products were sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the province of Ontario. No pictures of the recalled products were included in the recall notice.

The recalled products are Tasty IQF Carrots Fine Shredded that are packaged in 10 kilogram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 955241 566119. The lot number is for this product is 260128C0101, and the date of production is January 28, 2026.

Also recalled is Tasty Carrot Muffin Batter that is packaged in 12 kilogram containers. The UPC number for this item is 871706001529. The code for this product is 20550, and the lot number on the label is 08526.

If you purchased these products, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so others can’t see them, or you can contact your distributor and arrange for a return and a full refund.