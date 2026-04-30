ShymeryDirect LED Lights Recalled For Battery Ingestion Risk

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ShymeryDirect LED Lights are being recalled for a battery ingestion risk. These lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because they contain lithium batteries that can be accessed by children, posing an ingestion hazard. And the LED lights do not have the warnings on the box that are required by Reese’s Law. If coin batteries are swallowed, they can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death. The recalling firm is ShymeryDirect, of China. These lights were manufactured in China.

These lights were sold on Amazon from January 2026 through March 2026 for about $23.00. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

The recalled item is ShymeryDirect LED lights. The recalled lights emit a warm white light. Each of the 24 LED lights has two CR2032 lithium coin batteries. The lights are about 1 inch in diameter. The product is marked with the code X0037GYJYX on the package.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lights and put them away, out of the reach of children. You will be asked to disassemble the lights and submerge all of the components in water. Send a photo showing the submerged product to Shymery to receive a full refund.

Remember that button coin batteries are hazardous, and should be recycled or disposed of according to your community’s hazardous waste procedures. Do not just discard them in the trash.