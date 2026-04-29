Ingles Chicken Salad Products Recalled in GA For Possible Salmonella

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Ingles Chicken Salad is being recalled in Georgia for possible Salmonella contamination, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture. The products were prepared in store at the Ingles supermarket that is located at 43 Highway 515 in Blairsville, Georgia. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Ingles Supermarkets.

The recalled items are Rotisserie Chicken Salad and Gourmet Grape Chicken Salad sold in both the deli department display case and customer self-service cases. The recalled items also include pre-packaged products such as chicken salad sandwiches, croissants, pitas, and dippers. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the Georgia Department of Agriculture web site.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. If you froze them for later use, those products are not safe to eat either, since freezing does not kill Salmonella bacteria. You can throw these items away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after double bagging the products so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.