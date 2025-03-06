Thousand Hills Beef From Lakewinds in MN Recalled

by

Thousand Hills Beef sold at Lakewinds Coop in Richfield, Minnesota is being recalled for foreign material contamination, more specifically metal shot or BBs, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. This poses a tooth injury and choking hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported in connection with the issue. The recalling firm is Thousand Hills Local Farms.

The recalled product was sold at the Lakewinds Coop located at 6420 Lyndale Avenue South in Richfield. The recalled product was sold fresh, not frozen, and can be identified by two lot codes on the package sticker. The lot codes are 25024 and 25034.

The following Thousand Hills beef products with the above lot coding are being recalled out of an abundance of caution:

Bottom round roasts

Stew meat

Top round steaks and roasts

Stir fry meat

Sirloin tip steaks and roasts

Eye of round steaks and roasts

Ground beef

No other lots of Lakewinds Food Coop beef or Thousand Hills products are included in this recall. Please check your fridge and freezer to see if you bought any of these products. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.