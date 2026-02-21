Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken With Fried Rice Recalled For Glass

by

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken With Fried Rice is being recalled possible foreign material contamination in the form of glass pieces. There have been no confirmed reports of injury received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Ajinomoto Foods North America of Portland, Oregon.

This not ready to eat product was produced between September 8, 2025 and November 17, 2025. The recalled products include:

1.53 kilogram cardboard packages containing 6 bags of frozen “AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHICKEN WITH JAPANESE-STYLE FRIED RICE” with BEST BEFORE/MEILLEUR AVANT dates 26 SE 09 through 26 NO 12.

20 ounce (1 pound 4 ounce) plastic bag packages containing frozen “TRADER JOE’S Chicken Fried Rice with stir fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs” with BEST BY dates 9/8/2026 through 11/17/2026.

These items have the establishment number P-18356 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The Trader Joe’s product was shipped to Trader Joe’s locations nationwide in the United States. The Ajinomoto item was exported to Canada only.

The recall was triggered when four consumer complaints about glass in the product were received by the company. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ home freezers or refrigerators.

Please check to see if you purchased these products. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.