Clover Hill Dairy Requesón Soft Ricotta Recalled For Listeria

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Clover Hill Dairy requesón soft ricotta cheese has been recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the Maryland Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to that cheese.

The cheese was sold at the Dairy’s retail market, at farmers markets, and through other distributors in Maryland, New York and Virginia. The cheese may have been sold in other states. And the product may be relabeled under a different brand.

The label should identify Clover Hill Dairy’a manufacturer permit, which is #24-128. The varieties of cheese may have jalapeño and other flavors. It’s important to note that the photos do not represent all of the affected products and distributors.

Because of the serious public health risk, the Maryland Department of Health suspended the facility’s operating license. They are also conducting a follow up evaluation in cooperation with the Dairy.

If you purchased any ricotta with the Manufacturer Permit number 24-128, do not eat it. If you aren’t sure if you purchased the recalled cheese, contact your grocer and ask. If in doubt, discard the cheese. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Then clean your refrigerator and any areas the cheese may have touched with a mild bleach solution. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this cheese.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.