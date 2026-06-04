New Listeria and Cyclospora Outbreaks on FDA CORE Table

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There are new Listeria and Cyclospora outbreaks on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. Neither outbreak has been solved. There are six outbreaks currently on the table; four have been solved.

The new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least eight people. The FDA has initiated traceback and onsite inspections.

The new cyclospora outbreak has sickened at least seven people. In this investigation, the FDA has initiated traceback.

The Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak linked to MOGO moringa capsules that has sickened 18 patients in 14 states remains the same. The case count by state is: California (1), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), and Washington (2). Illness onset dates range from February 3, 2026 to April 7, 2026. The patient age range is from 1 to 93 years. Seven people have been hospitalized.

The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to Raw Farms raw Cheddar cheese is over, but the investigation continues. The case count by state is: California (7), Florida (1), and Texas (1). The patient age range is from 1 to 28 years, with the median age of 2. Illness onset dates range from September 1, 2025 to February 20, 2026. Of the eight patients who gave information to public health officials, three have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 37.5%. One person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. Of the seven people who had information about what they ate before they got sick, all seven reported consuming Raw Farm dairy products.

The Salmonella Newport outbreak linked to Ayco Farms cantaloupe is over after sickening 70 people, but the investigation continues. We don’t know the illness onset dates, how many people are sick in each state, the age of the patients, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized.

Finally, the Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Newport outbreak linked to recalled TNVitamins, Why Not, and Live It Up moringa leaf powders was reopened with 22 new cases. The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), Delaware (1), Florida (1), Georgia (3), Oregon (1), Idaho (1), Maine (3), Missouri (3), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), South Dakota (1), Alaska (1), New Jersey (3), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (8), Rhode Island (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (3), Utah (1), Washington (1), California (4), Iowa (2), Michigan (6), Nebraska (2), South Carolina (2), Virginia (3), Vermont (3), Connecticut (3), Massachusetts (5), Minnesota (9), Illinois (5), Kentucky (5), Ohio (6), New York (8), and Wisconsin (16). The patient age range is from less than 1 to 81 years. Illness onset dates range from August 2, 2025 to April 26, 2026. Thirty-two people have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 29%, higher than the typical 20% rate for a Salmonella outbreak.