Co-op Gold Cream Cheese Creamy Frosting Recalled For Milk

Co-op Gold Cream Cheese Creamy Frosting is being recalled in Canada because it was made with milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is lactose intolerant, as well as anyone who is allergic to milk protein, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Federated Co-operatives Limited.

This item was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Yukon. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled item is Co-op Gold Cream Cheese Creamy Frosting that is packaged in 454 gram containers. The type of container was not mentioned in the recall notice. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 57316 15064 6. All codes where milk is not declared on the label are included in the recall.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.