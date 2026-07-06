Cyclospora Outbreak in Michigan Sickens 572 Patients

by

A cyclospora outbreak in Michigan has sickened at least 572 patients, according to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS). That count is current as of July 4, 2026. But as of June 30, 2026, the department said that there were more than 170 cases of the infection. That is a huge increase in just four days.

The largest increase is in Southeast Michigan. The countries with the most patients are Monroe, Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne, Shiawassee, Jackson, Oakland, and Livingston. Officials think that the outbreak is related to fresh produce, but no type of produce, specific grower, supplier, of brand has been specified.

The 170 people were identified in nine days. The case count exploded to 572 in the next four days.

Because public health officials do not know what produce is harboring the pathogen, they have specific and general advice for consumers and for restaurants and commercial kitchens. These are some of the products that were linked to cyclospora outbreaks in the past:

Lettuce and Leafy Greens

Buy whole heads of lettuce and leafy greens and avoid the prewashed, bagged lettuce or salad mixes, which ave been linked to cyclospora outbreaks in the past. Peel off and discard the outer two to three layers of leaves and wash the inner leaves under running water. The crinkled surface of greens provide places for the parasite to hide. Leafy greens are safest cooked, so choose spinach, mustard greens, and other types.

Fresh Herbs

Fresh herbs like cilantro and basil should be washed thoroughly under running water. Make sure you separate the leaves when rinsing. These products are also safest when cooked.

Green Onions

When preparing green onions, trim off the root end and remove the outer layer. Rinse thoroughly under running water. Again, this ingredient is safest when cooked.

Raspberries

Raspberries are difficult to clean because of their bumpy surface. The cyclospora parasite can easily hide in the crevices. You can rinse the berries thoroughly, but this fruit is also safest when cooked, as in jams, pies, and tarts. You can choose frozen raspberries instead, but understand that freezing can reduce the numbers of the parasite, but may not completely eliminate it.

Snow Peas

Snow peas should also see rinsed under running water. Rub the surface as you rinse them. Again, they are safest when cooked.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman said, “It’s very unusual to see such a large increase of cases in just a few days. The food that’s contaminated must be pretty common and readily available. Hopefully, if people follow food safety rules, the outbreak will slow down.”

Heating food to 158°F kills the parasite, so this is the safest way to eat any type of produce. Always wash your hands before you start cooking. Wash all fresh produce under clean running water, even if you are going to peel it. Peeling can move any pathogen from the surface to the interior of the produce.

In addition, scrub firm fruits and vegetables with a produce brush. Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on produce. Make sure that you wash and sanitize utensils and surfaces before and after handling food. Wash and sanitize cutting boards too. And make sure that you refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of cyclosporiasis, even if you don’t live in Michigan, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.