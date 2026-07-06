Health Alert For Street’s Beef Teriyaki Jerky For Wheat

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The USDA has issued a public health alert for Street’s Beef Teriyaki Jerky because it was made with wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Goodtimes Beef Jerky of Stratford, Oklahoma. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

This ready to eat beef jerky was produced on dates between August 7, 2025 and July 1, 2026. The recalled item is Street’s Beef Jerky Teriyaki Flavor that is packed in 2.5 ounce plastic bags. The lot codes that are printed on a sticker on the package are 0701271, 0520271, 04014271, 0415271, 0211271, 1015261, 1016261, 1029261, 0909261, 0806261, and 0820261.

This jerky has the establishment number EST. 21827 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to three retail locations in the state of Oklahoma: Bordwine Hay, Feed & Hardware; Grassroots Farm Store; and Bromide Trading Co.

The recall was triggered during a routine FSIS label review. Please check your pantry to see if you purchased this product. If you did, and you can’t consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.