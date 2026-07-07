Frozen GreenWise Blueberries Recalled For E. coli O145

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Frozen GreenWise blueberries have been recalled for possible E. coli O145 contamination. These berries are linked to an E. coli O145:H28 outbreak that has sickened at least 12 people in two states.

This recalled product was shipped to Publix retail stores in these eight states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The recalled product is Frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries that are packaged in a 10 ounce beige bag with brown and blue printing and a picture of blueberries in a brown bowl on the front. The lot code for this item is 60401, and the best by date is February 9, 2028. No other lot codes or best by dates are affected by this recall.

In the outbreak, the case count by state is Florida (11), and Georgia (1). Illness onset dates range from May 11, 2026 to June 5, 2026. Four people have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

The company has instructed all customers who received the frozen blueberries to isolate the product, stop distributing it, and notify any downstream customers that may have received this lot. It’s possible that the blueberries were sold in other states; the FDA is investigating and will update consumers as necessary.

If you bought these blueberries, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them, for jam or into pies, for instance. The berries can cross-contaminate other foods or utensils or objects in your kitchen. You can throw the berries away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate these berries, monitor your health for the symptoms of and E. coli infection. If you fed the berries to children, monitor their health for these symptoms as well as the symptoms of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is more common among children under the age of five. If anyone does get sick, see your doctor.