Hannaford Hamburger Dill Pickle Chips Recalled For Glass Pieces

Hannaford Hamburger Dill Pickle Chips are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of glass. This poses a tooth injury, choking injury, mouth injury, and GI tract injury hazard.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mount Olive Pickle Company of Mount Olive, North Carolina.

This recalled item was shipped to warehouses in the states of Maine and New York. No pictures of the recalled product were included in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Hannaford Hamburger Dill Pickle Chips that are packaged in a 16 ounce (1 pint) glass jar. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 41268 14889 9. And the best if used by date is March 3, 2028.

The recall was triggered by consumer complaints. Please check to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat these pickles. You can throw the pickles away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.