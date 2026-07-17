Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder Recalled in Canada For Bacillus Cereus

Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder is being recalled in Canada for Bacillus cereus contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Dollarama L.P.

The recalled product was sold online and was also sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled item is Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder that is packaged in 70 gram containers. The type of container was not specified. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 67888 50634 7. And the code is 2029 JAN 30 GP 30ZV PIT. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Bacillus cereus for 6 to 15 hours after you eat this spice blend. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

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