Taco Bell Shredded Lettuce Linked to One Cyclospora Outbreak

Taco Bell shredded lettuce is linked to one cyclospora outbreak in Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That agency says that the total case count is “more than 1,644” with 94 hospitalizations, but today Michigan stated it has more than 5,000 illnesses alone. The CDC is investigating other cyclospora outbreaks nationally that are not related to this outbreak.

The case count by state is: Indiana (47), Kentucky (25), Michigan (1141), Ohio (420), and West Virginia (11). Illness onset dates range from May 13, 2026 to July 13, 2026. The patient age range was not supplied in the update.

The numbers from the individual states are different. As of July 17, 2026, Michigan says it has 5002 cases, Ohio claims 1673, West Virginia has 139 cases, Indiana has 366, and Kentucky has 192.

Reporting indicates Taylor Farms is the likely source of the shredded lettuce, but no official word has come from any government agency, although the FDA has stated they found a single lettuce supplier from Mexico. Taco Bell has removed that item from their menu.

The FDA is working to determine whether this shredded iceberg lettuce was delivered to other states or other restaurant chains. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services analyzed food exposure details from 190 of their cases. Those patients said they ate at Taco Bell, and 90% of the respondents said they ate iceberg lettuce.

The true number of people sick in this outbreak is staggering. The multiplier for cyclospora outbreaks is 83.1, because most people do not go to the doctor when they contract this infection and they are not counted by officials. That means that in this outbreak alone, there could be 136,616 sick working off the CDC numbers, and working off the state numbers, there could be more than 612,000 people sick just in those five states.

Protect yourself by thoroughly washing all produce before eating it, including before peeling. If anyone in your family is in a high risk group for complications from and infection, choose only foods that have been cooked to at least 158°F. Freezing does not kill this pathogen, and rinses that use vinegar or baking soda are ineffective. And learn the symptoms of cyclosporiasis so you can get treated early if you do contract it.

If you do get sick, see your doctor and request a cyclospora stool test. You may be part of this outbreak.

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