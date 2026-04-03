Hello Fresh Basil Pesto and Mozzarella Pizza Recalled For Metal

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Hello Fresh Basil Pesto and Mozzarella Pizza and Basil Pesto & Mozzarella Pizza are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal pieces. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking injury, and GI tract injury hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Bakkavor of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The pizzas were sold at the retail level in these states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. No picture of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

The recalled items include Basil Pesto and Mozzarella Pizza that is packaged in a 13.90 ounce (394 gram) package. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 57919 00785 5 that was delivered by Grocery Delivery E. Service. There are 2,337 cases of this product included in the recall.

Also recalled is Hello Fresh Basil Pesto and Mozzarella Pizza. The size of the pizza was not included in the notice. The lot number and use by date pairs for this item are Lot 20367483 and UB 6/29/26, Lot 20367483 and UB 6/30/26, Lot 20377537 and UB 9/4/26, and Lot 20377821 and UB 9/5/26.

The issue is that the metal fragments are in the bread. The company found metal fragments in various bread products and found that the cause was the roasted tomatoes provided by one of their ingredient suppliers.

If you bought either of these pizzas, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.