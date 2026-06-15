Lactantia UltraPūr 2% M.F. Lactose Free Dairy Product Recalled

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Lactantia UltraPūr 2% M.F. Lactose Free Dairy Product is being recalled in Canada because it contains too much vitamins A and D. These are fat soluble vitamins so they stay in your body for awhile, and overdoses can cause problems. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lactalis Canada Inc.

Vitamin A accumulates in the liver. Consuming too much of this vitamin can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, lack of appetite, abdominal pain, dizziness, irritability, drowsiness, headache, and dry skin.

The main problem with vitamin D overdose is too much calcium in the blood called hypercalcemia. Hypercalcemia can cause upset stomach, vomiting, weakness, and frequent urination. It also can lead to bone pain and kidney dysfunction such as kidney stones.

This product was sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled item is Lantantia UltraPūr 2% M.F. Lactose Free Dairy Product that is packaged in a 2 liter paper carton. The white carton has a blue banner at the top and a picture of a cow. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 68200 14854 0. And the best before date for this product is JN 22.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.