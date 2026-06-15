FDA On Nara Organics Powdered Infant Formula Botulism Outbreak

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The FDA is weighing in on the Nara Organics Powdered Infant Formula botulism outbreak. At least three infants in three states have been sickened.

The case count by state is: California (1), Pennsylvania (1), and Washington (1). Illness onset dates range from April through May 2026. All three infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG®, the FDA-approved treatment for this infection that was developed by the California Department of Health. The infants ranged in age from 86 days to 153 days when they got sick.

The California Department of Public Health Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program reported three toxin type A infections among infants who consumed the formula. All three of the babies consumed the recalled formula. This product was sold at Target stores nationwide, and was also sold on the Target web site and Nara’s website between July 2025 and June 2026.

On June 12, 2026, the FDA contacted the firm to tell them about the outbreak and recommended that the firm conduct a recall. On June 13, 2026, the company agreed to recall all of their Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula. The formula is manufactured in Europe.

The FDA’s investigation is ongoing. Officials are collecting leftover infant formula for testing. Results will take a few weeks.

If you purchased the recalled formula, do not feed it to your infant. You can throw it away after first wrapping or double bagging the container so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you have fed this formula to your baby, monitor them closely for the symptoms of infant botulism. If they do get sick, take them to and emergency room or their pediatrician as soon as possible. There is treatment for this illness, but it is administered in a hospital setting.