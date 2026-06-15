Arctic Zone Titan Pro Coolers Recalled For Choking Hazard

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Arctic Zone Titan Pro Coolers are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. The problem is that the latch magnet on the cooler can detach and can be swallowed, posing a risk of serious injury. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is California Innovations Inc., of Canada. The coolers were manufactured in Vietnam.

This item was sold nationwide at Costco stores in March 2026 for about $40.00. There are about 2,500 of these coolers that were sold in the United States. You can see more pictures of the coolers at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

The recalled product is Arctic Zone Titan Pro 40 can capacity iceless coolers. The coolers were sold in black and brown and have a built in bottle opener. The zipperless coolers are collapsible. They measure about 15 inches wide, 12 inches deep, and 12 inches high when open. The coolers have a hard top lid with a front latch, a front insulated compartment with a front zippered pocket, two mesh side pockets, a should strap with a pad, and grab handles. “Titan Pro by Arctic Zone” is printed on the front of the coolers. The style number is 10006348 and is printed on a sewn in label inside the front zippered pocket.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. Contact California Innovations for a free replacement latch including free shipping. Consumers will also receive replacement instructions and a tool to remove the existing latch and replace it with the new latch.