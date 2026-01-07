Little Bear 2-Pack Soother Clips Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Little Bear 2-Pack Soother Clips are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. The wooden button on the clip can come off, exposing a sharp screw, which can pose a choking hazard and a laceration hazard. The firm has received five reports of the buttons detaching, including one where the screw was found inside an infant’s mouth. The importer is Primark US Corporation of Boston, Massachusetts. The Soother Clips were manufactured in China.

This recalled item was sold at Primark stores located in the northeast United States, and it was also sold in the states of Florida, Maryland, and Illinois from June 2025 through August 2025. The clips were sold for a price of about $5.00.

The recalled product is Primark Little Bear 2-pack Soother Clips. It is a cloth strip with small bears printed on it and a wooden button to clip onto a child’s clothing. It is designed to hold a pacifier. The product code for this item is 991139699. That number is printed on the price tag located on the back of the product packaging.

If you bought this product, stop using it and take it away from your child immediately. Return the clips to Primark stores for a full refund in the original form of payment.