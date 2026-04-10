Mei Heong Yuen Roasted Peanuts Recalled For Cyclamates

by

Mei Heong Yuen Roasted Peanuts in three flavors are being recalled because they were made with cyclamates, a banned sweetener. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about any adverse reactions reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Super World Trading Inc. of Brooklyn, New York.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level in these states: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products include Mei Heong Yuen Roasted Peanuts in tangerine flavor. They are packaged in a 9.17 ounce bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6912449124312. The manufacturing code is 2050721 (probably 20250721), the expiration date is January 20, 2027, and the firm code is 401019.

Also recalled is Mei Heong Yuen Roasted Peanuts in walnut flavor. They are also packaged in a 9.17 ounce bag. The UPC number printed on the label is 6912449124282. The manufacturing code is 20250717, the expiration date is January 16, 2027, and the firm code is 401020.

Finally, Mei Heong Yuen Garlic Flavor Roasted Peanuts are recalled. They are also packaged in a 9.17 ounce container. The UPC number on the label is 6912449124329, the manufacturing date is 20250710, the expiration date is January 9, 2027, and the firm code is 401021.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take the peanuts back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.