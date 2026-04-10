Coluans Christmas Light-Up Rings Recalled For Battery Ingestion

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Coluans Christmas Light-Up Rings are being recalled for a battery ingestion hazard. These toys violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the battery compartment contains button batteries that can be accessed by children. When these types of batteries are swallowed, they can cause serious injuries including internal chemical burns, and even death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Dongguan Oukatuo Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as BUDI Official, of China. The rings were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Coluans Christmas Light Up Rings Party Favors. The model number for this item is SJP-50. The light up rings come with 50 multi-colored party favors, including light up Santas, Christmas trees, gingerbread men, snowflakes, and other Christmas themed shapes. Each ring has three preinstalled button cell batteries, which are visible through the inner clear casing. The light up rings have “SJP-50” and “SDJRJJZ0813” printed on labels located at the bottom of the packaging box.

This product was sold on Amazon from August 2025 through December 2025. The cost was between $15.00 and $20.00.

If you bought this product, take the rings away from children. Remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Remember that button cell batteries are hazardous and should be thrown away or recycled according to your locality’s hazardous waste procedures. You can send a photo of the disposed product to the company for a full refund.