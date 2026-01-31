Mindbodygreen Ultimate Multivitamin+ Recalled For Poisoning Hazard

by

Mindbodygreen Ultimate Multivitamin+ dietary supplements are being recalled for a child poisoning hazard, since the packaging violates the mandatory standard for child-resistant packaging. No reports of illness have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Mindbodygreen of Miami, Florida, and the manufacturers are Arizona Nutritional Supplements of Chandler, Arizona, and VitaQuest of Caldwell, New Jersey. This product was manufactured in the United States.

This product was sold from the company’s website from November 2021 through November 2025. The cost was between $40.00 and $70.00 depending on the subscription.

The recalled product is Mindbodygreen Ultimate Multivitamin+ packaged in 8 ounce amber glass bottles with black caps. Each bottle contains 60 capsules. The UPC number, lot numbers, and manufacturing dates are printed on the bottle.

For the UPC number 850027975177, the lot number/manufacturing date pairs are 0515I1s and 09/2021, 0130B2 and 01/2022, 0187I2 and 08/2022, 0324J2 and 10/2022, 0309A3 and 12/2022, 0368L2 and 12/2022, and 0272B3 and 02/2023.

There are three lot number date pairs that don’t appear to be linked to a UPC number. They are 0408H3 and 06/2023, 0143A4 and 12/2023, and 0179C4 and 02/2024.

For the UPC number 850027975429, the lot number/manufacturing date pairs are 4021131 and 05/2024, 4033211 and 07/2024, 4080841 and 10/2024, A010611 and 03/2025, and A021211 and 03/2025.

If you purchased this product, immediately secure the bottles out of the sight and reach of children. Contact Mindbodygreen for a free child resistant replacement cap. Once the new cap has been added, consumers can use the supplements as directed.