Sea Moss Gel Superfood Recalled For Possible Botulism

Sea Moss Gel Superfood in 14 flavors is being recalled for possible botulism contamination. The issue is a lack of required regulatory authorization and temperature monitoring records for pH-controlled food products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Diva Farm of Los Angeles, California.

PH-controlled food products that are not manufactured in accordance with regulatory requirements may present a potential risk of microbial growth, including organisms that can produce toxins associated with botulism. A tiny amount of botulism toxin, produced by spores from the bacteria Clostridium botulinum, can seriously injury or kill an adult.

The recalled products include all sizes, flavors, and batch numbers of True Sea Moss brand Sea Moss Gel Superfood. The products are packaged in 16 ounce glass jars. Only jars manufactured before January 9, 2026 are included in this recall. The manufacture date (MFD) is stamped on the lid.

The recalled flavors are Mango with UPC number 5065006235875, Pineapple with UPC number 5065006235288, Wildcrafted with UPC number 5065006235073, Apple and Cinnamon with UPC number 5065006235776, and Elderberry with UPC number 5065006235189. Also recalled are Passion Fruit with UPC number 061033691882, Blue Spirulina and Raspberry with UPC number 5065006235813, Strawberry with UPC number 5065006235271, and Cherry with UPC number 5061033691264.

Mango and Pineapple flavor, with UPC number 5065006235301 is also recalled, along with 5 Blends in 1 with UPC number 5061033690052, Soursop with UPC number 5061033691875, Lemon Pie with UPC number 5061033691271, and Orange with UPC number 5061033692926. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recall was triggered during a California Department of Public Health inspection that raised questions about regulatory authorization and production records. The company is fully cooperating with authorities and has issued this recall to ensure regulatory alignment.

If you bought any of these products with those UPC numbers, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can or you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.