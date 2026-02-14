Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana Baby Food Recalled For Patulin

by

Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana Baby Food is being recalled because it has elevated levels of patulin, a mycotoxin produced by molds that can grow on apples. Long term exposure from patulin ingestion can cause immune suppression, nerve damage, headache, fever, and nausea. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is IF Copack LLC, doing business as Initiative Foods of Sanger, California.

This baby food was distributed nationwide at the retail level in all U.S. states other than Alaska. It may have been sold in the U.S. territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.

The recalled product is Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana baby food that is sold in 2 pack plastic tubs held together by a product information sleeve. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 036800 265783. The lot number for this product is 07174. And the best by date, which is BB 07/17/2026, is stamped on the bottom of each plastic tub. The package is also marked with the package code INIA0120, which is the identifier.

This product was sampled under the Total Diet Study by the FDA, and elevated patulin levels were found. If you purchased this product with those numbers, stop using it immediately. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging the product, or you can take its back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.