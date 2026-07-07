Another Infant Sickened in Nara Infant Formula Botulism Outbreak

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Another infant has been sickened in the Nara infant formula botulism outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All four babies have been hospitalized, and all of Nara Organic’s powdered infant formulas have been recalled.

The case count by state is: California (2), Pennsylvania (1), and Washington (1). Illness onset dates range from April through May 2026. The patient age range is 68 days (2 months) to 153 days (5 months). All four infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG®, the FDA-approved treatment for this infection that was developed by the California Department of Health.

Leftover Nara Organic infant formula was collected for testing. Lab results confirmed that Clostridium botulinum bacteria were present in an open can of the formula. FDA is testing an unopened sample of formula from the same lot; test results are expected in a couple of weeks.

Before this outbreak, the FDA inspected two facilities that manufacture the formula, and citations were issued. Both firms have submitted corrective action to the FDA, which are under review.

The lots of formula consumed by infants in this outbreak were made with milk supplied by Organic West Milk and spray dried by Dairy Farmers of America. These are the same suppliers of milk and milk powder from the 2025 infant botulism outbreak linked to ByHeart formula. But not enough information was available to determine whether these products were contaminated or caused these illnesses.

During the 2025 outbreak investigation, Organic West Milk provided the FDA with an incomplete customer list. The list did not indicate that they supplied milk to the Nara Organics infant formula manufacturer.

The symptoms of infant botulism are different from the symptoms adults experience when they contract this infection. It often starts with constipation, but parents and guardians usually first notice a problem when the baby has trouble sucking and swallowing, has a weak or altered cry, and has loss of muscle tone.

If you purchased any lot of Nara Organics powdered infant formula, do not feed it to your child. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you fed your child this formula, monitor their health for the symptoms of infant botulism for the next several weeks. If they do get sick, go to an emergency room or see your pediatrician immediately. They may be part of this Nara formula botulism outbreak.