Greenwise Frozen Blueberries Recalled For E. coli O145 Outbreak

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GreenWise frozen blueberries are being recalled because they are associated with an E. coli O145:H28 outbreak. This recall and outbreak were announced in a Publix recall notice, not by the FDA or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The notice did state that the company is “working closely with the appropriate regulatory authorities” about the recall. The recalling firm is Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. of San Carlos, Chile.

The recalled item is GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries that are packaged in a 10 ounce container. The lot code that is stamped on the product label is 60401, and the best by date is February 9, 2028. Berries that were bought on July 3, 2026 or before are recalled. No other lot codes or best by dates are included in the recall.

The blueberries were shipped to Publix stores in these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in E. coli cases, said, “It is strange that an outbreak is reported by a company, not a government agency. Hopefully the CDC or FDA will release more information about this outbreak soon, and now that it has been announced, no one else will get sick.”

There are 12 people who have confirmed cases of “stomach illness” linked with E. coli O145:H28 infections, according to the wording of the notice. Illness onset dates range from May 11, 2026 to June 5, 2026. We do not know where the patients live, the age range, whether anyone has been hospitalized, or if anyone has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

The recall was triggered when consumers started reporting digestive illnesses after eating these blueberries. Frutas y Hortalizas S.A. decided to voluntarily recall the fruit.

If you bought these berries, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so others can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the blueberries.

If you ate these blueberries, monitor your health for the symptoms of a STEC (Shiga toxin producing E. coli) infection or the symptoms of HUS for the next week to 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.