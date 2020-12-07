Canyon Bakehouse Bread Recalled For Undeclared Gluten

by

Flowers Foods Inc. is recalling Canyon Bakehouse bread products for gluten, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Gluten is a protein in wheat that can cause allergic reactions and also affects people with celiac disease. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled items are Canyon Bakehouse bread products, which include Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread with UPC number 8-53584-00200-3 printed on the label and lot number 032220323. Also recalled is Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels, with UPC number 8-53584-00221-8 on the product and the lot number 032220316.

These items were sold at the retail level in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. The recall was initiated after finished product testing conducted by the company revealed the possible presence of gluten.

If you purchased these products and cannot consume gluten for any reason, don’t eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of a gluten allergy can include hives or a skin rash, nausea, stomach cramps, indigestion, stuffy nose sneezing, and headache. Symptoms of celiac disease can include diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, coating, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. Allergies to food and food ingredients can begin at any time over the course of a lifespan with little or no warning.