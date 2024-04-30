Sunset View Creamery Raw Milk Recalled For Campylobacter

by

Sunset View Creamery raw milk is being recalled for possible Campylobacter jejuni contamination, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. One illness has been reported to the department. The dairy is located at 4970 County Road 14 in Odessa, New York, in Schuyler County.

A preliminary test conducted by a sample of the unpasteurized milk collected by an inspector tested positive for the pathogen. On April 25, 2024, the producer was notified of this result. Another test that was conducted and completed on April 29, 204, confirmed the presence of Campylobacter in the raw milk. The producer is now prohibited from seling raw milk until sampling indicates that the product is not contaminated.

There is no information about the person who is sick. We do not know where that person lives, their age, or whether or not they have been hospitalized.

If you purchased raw milk from Sunset View Creamery, do not drink it. You can throw it away or take it back to the farm for a refund. If you pour the milk down the sink, sanitize your sink with a bleach solution before using it.

Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection usually start two to five days after consuming food contaminated with this pathogen. Symptoms include bloody diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. A Campylobacter infection can also cause a complication called Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which can lead to paralysis. If you drank this milk and have been sick, see your doctor.