FDA on Gibson Farms Walnuts E. coli O157 Outbreak

The FDA has weighed in on the Gibson Farms walnuts E. coli O157 outbreak that has allegedly sickened at least 12 people in two states: California and Washington. Seven of those 12 patients have been hospitalized, and two of them have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

The recalled organic walnut halves and pieces were sold at natural food and co-op stores in these states: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The walnuts were sold in bulk, but some stores may have repackaged the nuts into bags or plastic clamshell containers.

A list of the store names and locations where the walnuts may have been sold is available. Some of the stores are Eureka Market in Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Country Health Market in Fort Mohave, Arizona; Manor Market in Bishop, California; Castro Valley Natural Grocery in Castro Valley, California; New Earth Health Food in Compton, California; Lazy Acres Market in Hermosa Beach and Long Beach, California; Whole Foods Market in Highland Park and Houston, Texas; and Vashon Thriftway in Vashon, Washington. The walnuts were recalled by Gibson Farms on April 1, 2024.

Please look at the information about the walnuts, including the lot codes and expiration dates, and store list carefully. If you bought any of these nuts, do not eat them. If you aren’t sure if you purchased the recalled walnuts, do not eat them. Throw the walnuts away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Then clean out any containers that you used to store the walnuts with soap and hot water before you use them again.

If you ate these walnuts, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection and HUS for the next week or so. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this alleged Gibson Farms walnuts E. coli O157 outbreak.