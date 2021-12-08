Dakota Toms Chicken Salad Croissants Recalled For Allergens

by

Dakota Toms Chicken Salad Croissants are being recalled for egg and milk, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg or milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Dakota Toms of Corsica, South Dakota.

This product was distributed in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and North Dakota. It was sold in vending machines and convenience stores in those states.

The recalled product is Dakota Toms Chicken Salad Croissants that have the dates 12/7/21 (December 7, 2021) through 1/12/2022 (January 12, 2022) that is printed on the front of the package. The recall was begun after the company discovered that the product that contained egg and milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of those allergens as required by law. An investigation found that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes. No product picture was released.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume egg and/or milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a sealed trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a food allergy can begin at any time with little or no warning. Lactose intolerance usually begins early in life, and most people outgrow it. Symptoms of a food allergy can include tingling in the mouth and lips, a skin rash, hives, and difficulty breathing.