Great Value Chicken Burgers Recalled in Canada For Egg

Great Value Chicken Burgers are being recalled in Canada for egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Belmont Meat Products Ltd.

The recalled product is Great Value Chicken Burgers that were sold nationally at the retail level. The product is packaged in 904 gram containers. There are eight patties in each package that weigh 113 grams apiece. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 28915 82529 9. The best before dates for this recalled item are 2022 MA 01, 2022 MA 27, 2022 JL 06, 2022 JL 12, and 2022 JL 17.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be notified thorough food recall warnings at the CFIA web page.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of an egg allergy can include a skin rash or hives, stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, nasal congestion, or mild wheezing or coughing. Anyone experiencing the symptoms of a food allergy for the first time should see a doctor.