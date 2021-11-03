Fisherman’s Wharf Frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp Recalled For Listeria

by

Fisherman’s Wharf Frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, sold at Winn Dixie, Harveys, and Fresco Y Mas stores, is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall notice does not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Southeastern Grocers. This notice is not published on the FDA site yet.

The recalled product is Fisherman’s Wharf Frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp 16-20 count that is packaged in 16 ounce containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 2114003262. The best by date on the package is 4/5/2023 (April 5, 2023). The shrimp was sold in all Harveys, Fresco Y Has, and Winn-Dixie stores.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it even if you plan to cook it further. The shrimp could contaminate your refrigerator, freezer, kitchen surfaces, or other foods. You can bag the shrimp in two ziplock plastic bags and throw it away, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Clean your refrigerator and/or freezer with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water after you dispose of the shrimp. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate this shrimp, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, especially if you are at high risk for serious complications from this illness. Those people include the elderly, anyone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system, or pregnant women.

Symptoms of listeriosis include a stiff neck, severe headache, high fever, and muscle aches. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage or stillbirth with this infection, even though their illness is mild. If you do feel sick, contact your doctor.