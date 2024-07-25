Deadly Ground Beef E. coli Outbreak Sickens 13 in Montana

by

A deadly ground beef E. coli outbreak has sickened at least 13 people in Montana, according to the Flathead City-County Health Department. That department is working with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and other local health departments to investigate this E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.

The investigation has identified at least 13 people associated with this outbreak. Many of the patients have experienced moderate to severe symptoms. One death has occurred. Preliminary findings indicate that the ground beef containing E. coli may be the “exposure of concern.” More clinical and food samples are being tested.

The ground beef that has been identified as the potential source of this outbreak was sold directly to restaurants from a distributor. Consumers could not buy this ground beef from any grocery store. Public health worked with facilities to remove any remaining ground beef. The last known date of consumption of this product was July 14, 2024. We don’t know the patient age range, illness onset dates, or how many people have been hospitalized.

Jennifer Rankosky, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department said in a statement, “We send our condolences to all family and friends that have been affected by this death. Our staff continue to work diligently through this investigation and were able to identify a suspect source early to mitigate risks and prevent others from getting sick.”

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak include fever, vomiting, nausea, and the characteristic severe stomach stamps and bloody diarrhea. This infection can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. The press release did not state that any HUS cases have been diagnosed.

If you have eaten ground beef in a restaurant setting in Montana and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly ground beef E. coli outbreak.