Diamond Shruumz Outbreak Grows to Include 74 Sick, 2 Deaths

The Diamond Shruumz outbreak grows to include 74 sick with two potentially associated deaths that are under investigation, according to the FDA. That is an increase of five more illnesses and one more potential death since the last update was issued a week ago.

Of those patients, 62 have reported seeking medical care, and 28 have been hospitalized. The case count by state is: Alabama (4), Arizona (6), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (1), Georgia (7), Indiana (6), Iowa (5), Kentucky (5), Maryland (1), Minnesota (2), Missouri (1), Montana (1), Nevada (1), New Jersey (2), New York (1), North Carolina (3), North Dakota (2), Ohio (2), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (5), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (4), Texas (1), Virginia (4), Washington (2), and Unknown State (1). The last illness onset date was July 20, 2023.

All of Diamond Shruumz products have been recalled. None should be available for sale. And no one should consume them. In fact, the CDC says that no one should “consume chocolate, gummies, snack foods, or other edible products claiming to produce feelings of euphoria, hallucinations, or psychedelic effects. They might contain undisclosed ingredients that might be linked to severe illness.”

As of July 16, 2024, the FDA is aware that recalled products were still available for sale at several smoke and vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products. If you have seen a store continuing to sell these items, report it to the FDA through their Consumer Complaint Coordinators.

Symptoms that patients have experienced include: hallucinations, uncontrolled movements, fast or slow heart rate, high or low blood pressure, flushed skin, and gastrointestinal effects such as nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain. Other severe adverse effects have been reported, including seizures, decreased level of consciousness, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, and respiratory failure.

The cause of illnesses is not known at this time. FDA testing and analysis of these products have identified these compounds in the products:

Diamond ShruumzTM Dark Chocolate Bar

4-acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (4-acetoxy-DMT, also known as O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin)

desmethoxyyangonin

dihydrokavain

kavain

Diamond ShruumzTM Birthday Cake Chocolate Bar

4-acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (4-acetoxy-DMT, also known as O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin)

Additional testing is in progress. The test results are being interpreted to understand the health risks of ingesting these chemicals.

If you did consume any of these items and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Diamond Shruumz outbreak.